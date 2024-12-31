2024 Year in Review

2024 was an especially important year for both Boston College and Newton, marked by the retirement announcement of University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., BC’s thrilling comeback to win the lacrosse national championship, and a historic Newton Teachers Association strike.
BC To Name School of Theology and Ministry After Gloria and Chuck Clough for $25 Million Donation
In February, BC renamed its School of Theology and Ministry after Gloria L. and Charles I. Clough, following a $25 million donation from the couple. The school is now called the Gloria L. and Charles I. Clough School of Theology and Ministry (CSTM).
The donation was the largest in the CSTM’s history, according to University Spokesman Jack Dunn.
The Cloughs have a longstanding relationship with BC. Chuck Clough, BC ’64, co-chaired BC’s “Light the World” campaign, which raised $1.6 billion for University advancement. The couple also established the Clough Center for the Study of Constitutional Democracy and the Clough Colloquium.
BC Removed a Lead Pipe From Beneath Greycliff Hall Earlier This Month. City Officials Say the University Was Informed About It Over a Decade Ago.
During spring break, BC removed a lead pipe from beneath the sidewalk outside of Greycliff Hall.
The Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) said that it had alerted BC on several occasions about the pipe, dating back to 2009.
According to University Spokesman Jack Dunn, the pipe was scheduled to be removed in 2019. Due to an oversight, however, the pipe was not removed until 2024.
In a statement to The Heights, Dunn wrote that BC Facilities found no record of receiving any notices from BWSC.
Heckelman, Garrigan Elected Next UGBC President and VP in Historic, Uncontested Election
In April, Meghan Heckelman and Katie Garrigan made history after becoming UGBC’s president and vice president in the first uncontested UGBC presidential and vice presidential elections in Heights archival history
Heckelman, LSEHD ’25, and Garrigan, MCAS ’25, ran on a seven-point platform with the slogan “forward together.” The duo pushed for improving all aspects of the BC student experience and fostering communication between UGBC and the student population.
First 100 Students Set to Start at Messina College in July
At the end of April, BC announced it had finalized the inaugural class for Messina College.
Located on BC’s new Brookline campus, Messina College is the University’s ninth school. It offers a two-year residential associate’s degree program designed for first-generation students from low-income backgrounds.
When the college officially opened its doors in July, it hoped to enroll around 100 students.
After obtaining an associate’s degree and maintaining a 3.4 GPA, students will be eligible to enroll at BC to complete their bachelor’s degree and finish their undergraduate studies.
BC Community Members Gather on O’Neill Plaza for Pro-Palestine Protest
Members of the BC community gathered at O’Neill Plaza at the end of April for a protest in support of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War.
The protest featured chants and speeches calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East and criticisms of BC’s response to the war and investment history.
The protest came after universities across the nation and in Boston began encampments on their campuses and hosted protests. The Boston Police Department forcibly broke up an encampment at Emerson College on April 25. Among those arrested were H Edwards and TJ Smith, both MCAS ’26.
Edwards and Smith both received letters from the University prohibiting them from attending the protest.
Leahy To Step Down in Summer 2026 After Longest University–President Tenure in BC History
Only a few weeks after the spring semester ended, University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., announced that he would step down as president in 2026.
Leahy, the 25th president in University history, replaced Rev. J. Donald Monan, S.J. in 1996. Before coming to BC, he previously served as a history professor and executive vice president at Marquette University.
He is set to retire after 30 years as president, the longest tenure of any president in BC history.
In the Fall, the Executive Board of BC’s Trustees began their search for Leahy’s replacement. According to Board of Trustees Chair John Fish, the committee will consult constituent groups including students, faculty, staff, alumni, and multiple Jesuit organizations.
BC Reports Drop in Black Student Enrollment for Class of 2028
After its first admissions cycle following the ban on affirmative action, BC reported a decline in Black students in the Class of 2028, alongside slight increases in Hispanic and Asian American enrollment.
The University’s trends reflected broader patterns across the Boston area, where nearly every minority group saw decreased enrollment for the Class of 2028 at both Harvard University and Tufts University.
For the Class of 2028, University administrators said they emphasized a stronger focus on socioeconomic background and attributed the “relative stability” in diversity to partnerships with community-based organizations and the QuestBridge program.
BC Settles Mismanaged Retirement Funds Lawsuit With $330,000 Payout, Denies Wrongdoing
In October, the University announced it settled an ongoing mismanaged retirement fund lawsuit with an approved payout of $330,000. Plaintiffs Connie Sellers and Sean Cooper, both former University employees, first filed the suit in 2022.
Sellers and Cooper argued that the University violated its fiduciary obligations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and that the 401(k) retirement plans BC provided employees were subjected to excessive management and recordkeeping fees.
In a news release, the University maintained that it only settled to avoid further legal burden and costs.
“She Understands the Stakes”: Cheney Talks Harris Endorsement at CWBC Colloquium
In October, former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney made her return to the Heights.
During her visit, Cheney discussed her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, urged Republicans to prioritize the country over their party, and shared her concerns about the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency.
Cheney visited BC as part of the Council of Women of BC’s annual colloquium. She first visited BC in 2023 for the Clough Colloquium.
BC To Build New Social Work Building and Recreation Facility on Newton Campus and Mount Alvernia Property
In a December meeting with the City of Newton, BC announced plans to build a new School of Social Work (BCSSW) building and athletic facility on the former Mount Alvernia High School campus.
BC bought Mount Alvernia last October after the high school closed due to declining enrollment.
The University said it selected Newton Campus as the site for the new BCSSW building to encourage collaboration between BCSSW and BC Law.
The new athletic facility will primarily support BC’s field hockey and soccer teams. Students living on Newton Campus will also have access to the building.
BC Lacrosse Wins Its Second National Championship
No. 2 BC lacrosse ended the first quarter of its national championship game against No. 1 Northwestern down 6–0. It seemed like Northwestern was on track to run away with the win yet again, just one season after trampling the Eagles 18–6 for the 2023 title.
But that did not happen. The Eagles turned the game around and ultimately, came away with a 14–13 win to claim BC’s second-ever national championship. The win marked BC head coach Acacia Walker-Weinstein’s second win through seven straight national championship appearances.
From Hafley to O’Brien and Castellanos to James, BC Football Gets Used to Change
In late January, Jeff Hafley ended his four years at BC with a sudden departure to take a job as defensive coordinator for the Green Bay Packers, leaving BC football without a head coach. That vacancy lasted only nine days, though, as BC moved fast and hired Bill O’Brien to be its next head football coach.
O’Brien’s stacked resume drew immediate attention, as he’s worked under legendary names such as Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, and held his own NFL head coaching job from 2014–20 with the Houston Texans.
Despite starting his first season at BC with Thomas Castellanos at the helm of his offense, O’Brien decided change was necessary in early November and announced that Grayson James would take over as QB1. Shortly after, O’Brien announced that Castellanos was no longer part of the team as Castellanos revealed he would enter the transfer portal.
BC football embraced the change at quarterback. The Eagles won their final two games of the regular season with James at quarterback, earning themselves a 7–5 regular season record and a place in the 2024 Pinstripe Bowl.
But once again, an eight-win season evaded BC football, as the Eagles fell 20–15 to Nebraska. The loss marked the end of O’Brien’s first season as BC’s head coach—a campaign that ended with the same 7–6 record as a season ago.
BC Hockey Storms Its Way to a National Championship Appearance, Falls Short
Thanks to a shutout performance from Jacob Fowler and two goals from Will Smith, the No. 1-seed Eagles handily knocked No. 3-seed Michigan out of the NCAA Tournament. The 4–0 win advanced the Eagles to their 12th national championship with a chance to win their first national title since 2012.
Despite heading into the final with a dominant 34–5–1 campaign under their belts, the Eagles were shut out 2–0 by Denver, ending their season.
BC underwent a few more losses in the offseason, as stars Will Smith and Cutter Gauthier left BC for the NHL.
But the Eagles maintained enough firepower through names such as Ryan Leonard and Gabe Perreault, and head coach Greg Brown added standouts such as James Hagens to help BC head into the new year with a 12–3–1 record and hopes of avenging its national championship loss.
Dara Torres Named Head Coach of BC Swimming and Diving
BC named Dara Torres the next head coach of BC swimming and diving on June 18, five months after the University announced former head coach Joe Brinkman and the rest of the coaching staff were no longer with the team.
Torres is a six-time world record holder, 10-time American record holder, and five-time Olympian who racked up four gold medals, four silver medals, and four bronze medals.
The coaching change followed a September 2023 hazing incident that led to the suspension of the program through August 2024, as well as University-mandated suspensions for a number of team members during the Spring 2024 semester.
BC Wins First Hockey East Championship Since 2012
In front of packed student sections in TD Garden, No. 1-seed BC men’s hockey broke an 11-year streak of defeat in Hockey East with an offensive masterclass that resulted in a 6–2 win over No. 2-seed Boston University.
The win earned the Eagles their 12th Hockey East Tournament Championship, the most of any school in the conference.
Under the brightest lights, one player stood above the rest. The No. 4 overall draft pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, Will Smith, lit up the scoresheet with four goals en route to a Hockey East Tournament MVP Award.
Pete Is Birdball
Ten summers ago, BC baseball rallied around Pete Frates, BC ’07, to support his battle against ALS. This year, five years after Frates’ passing, he and his movement remain the program’s heartbeat.
Frates’ name hangs over the program’s training facility. His retired No. 3 sits on the outfield wall at Eddie Pellagrini Diamond, and his mission lives through the team he once led.
Frates and his team of supporters began a movement of dumping an ice-cold bucket of water over one’s head. The viral social media sensation swept across the globe, raising around $115 million in the process—funds which directly contributed to the creation of a new therapeutic ALS drug.
Donovan Ezeiruaku’s Commitments Help Him to ACC Defensive Player of the Year, First-Team All-American Honors
Whether it was staying home to play alongside his childhood friends at Williamstown High School or refusing to entertain transfer portal offers while starting for BC football, ironclad commitment is second nature to Ezeiruaku.
That loyalty produced one of the greatest edge rushers BC has ever seen. It also earned him 2024 ACC Defensive Player of the Year and First-Team All-American honors.
Ezeiruaku’s commitment and loyalty have secured him a spot in his position’s upper echelon. They are also about to secure him a job playing on Sundays in the NFL.
Newton Teachers Association Holds Historic Strike
The Newton Teachers Association went on strike in late January, shuttering the district’s public schools for 11 days.
The new teachers’ contract reached at the end of the strike included higher cost-of-living adjustments, up to 60 days of parental leave, and a side deal that promised a social worker in all but three school buildings by 2025.
By the last school day of the strike, the union accrued $625,000 in fines for violating a state law that prohibits public employees from striking.
Two parents in the district filed suits against the teachers’ union, claiming emotional damages to their children as a result of the extended school closure.
Both Men Charged in Newton Shooting
A Framingham resident allegedly shot a Newton resident in a violent altercation at a pro-Israel rally in September, and now both men face criminal charges.
Scott Hayes, the alleged shooter, garnered more than $267,000 in donations for his legal fund following his arrest. He has been charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon.
A lawyer for Caleb Gannon, the man shot in the altercation, said that Gannon was in a medically-induced coma following the incident and has suffered “life-changing” injuries. He faces charges of assault and battery for allegedly tackling Hayes.
Since the incident, Newton residents have protested in support of either Gannon or Hayes. Supporters of Hayes largely call for the charges against him to be dropped, while Gannon’s supporters say Hayes should be held accountable for his alleged crime.
Year of Elections
With two state representative seats open for the first time in decades, a president, and state policies all on the ballot in November, Newton saw a notable election season.
Three current and former city councilors vied for the Democratic seat in the 12th district state representative race. Greg Schwartz, former councilor and doctor, won.
Former Newton mayoral candidate and Democrat Amy Sangiolo faced Republican Steve Yanovsky in an 11th district election that exposed a rarely-seen conservative bloc in Newton’s political landscape.
The state policies at issue on the ballot, from testing requirements to server wages, sparked debate in the city as well.
State Says Newton Must Comply With MBTA, and City Council Appoints Deborah Crossley
Newton passed a contentious zoning law at the end of 2023 but without most of the major changes that differentiated it from the state law under the MBTA Communities Act.
In October, the state said Newton had made mistakes in the new legislation, and that those mistakes would need to be corrected in order for the city to receive state funding.
In November, the city council appointed Deborah Crossley—-the former chair of zoning and planning who was ousted following controversy over her involvement in the proposed zoning reform—to the city’s judicial board that interprets zoning law.
BC Sweethearts Serve Sandwiches and Community at Newton’s Sandwich Works
Just a few streets down the road from their alma mater, Mara DeBonee, BC ‘85, and Jeff DeBonee, BC ‘89, serve up meals at their café—Sandwich Works.
The two met at Stuart Dining Hall when Mara was a senior and student manager and Jeff was a freshman employee.
The DeBonees are also part of a citywide internship program where high school students who don’t plan on going to college can join the Sandwich Works staff over the summer to gain work experience.
Newton Responds to Rising Antisemitism in Wake of Israel-Hamas War
After a Homer Street display dedicated to Israeli hostages was desecrated in March, hundreds gathered at the six-month anniversary of the Oct. 7 attack on Israel to rededicate it.
Newton’s congressional representative Jake Auchincloss also spoke at the event, promising to fight antisemitism from Capitol Hill.
Following the start of the Israel-Hamas War, Newton has seen an uptick in related hate crimes, including one in which a rock was thrown through the window of a home with pro-Israel signs on it. In response, the city has added a new designation of anti-Israel hate crime to the rulebooks.
Common Tones’ TikTok Stardom
After their rendition of “Carol of the Bells” went viral on TikTok, having amassed 74.9 million views and 12.7 million likes, BC a cappella group Common Tones received the cherry on top: a comment from the official Grammys TikTok account.
Asking Common Tones to do a mashup of the eight songs nominated for Song of the Year, the group went into overdrive attempting to make and learn an entire new vocal arrangement in just a few weeks.
Despite the difficult time crunch, many members of Common Tones reflected on the creativity, stress, and hard work that made the end product extremely rewarding.
ALC Showdown Excites Despite Scheduling Conflict
The annual ALC Showdown hosted by the AHANA+ Leadership Council drew an impressive, albeit slightly smaller than average, crowd in Conte Forum on April 13. Scheduled the same night as the NCAA Division I Men’s Hockey Championship, turnout was lower than in previous years but just as energetic.
Females Incorporating Sisterhood Through Step (F.I.S.T.S.) came in first place, donating their winnings to Strong Women, Strong Girls. The charity aims to empower young women by mentoring them using a curriculum focused on women role models.
Synergy took second place and BC Irish Dance (BCID) took third, with the Crowd Choice award going to Presenting Africa To U (PATU) for receiving the loudest audience cheers.
T-Pain Disappoints at Marathon Monday
Following his first BC gig as 2016’s Modstock headliner, T-Pain took the stage for the second time at the Mile 21 Concert celebrating the 128th Boston Marathon. While his first showing was unfortunately affected by poor weather, his second performance was affected by a lack of stage presence and stoppages.
Students gathered in the Mod Lot for the sold-out show as early as 8:30 a.m. Despite arriving on stage 35 minutes after the scheduled start time, T-Pain was still greeted by an excited crowd.
Only performing a few of his more popular hits, the majority of songs were ultimately met with the silence of students unaware of T-Pain’s vast discography.
Neon Trees Rock Modstock
In celebration of the last day of classes, rock band Neon Trees headlined the annual Modstock Concert held by the Campus Activities Board (CAB).
Chicken Liver Testimony, winner of BC’s Best competition, kicked off the event at 5 p.m. Popular indie artist Del Water Gap followed, the enthusiasm of the increasingly large crowd growing despite the heavy rain.
Neon Trees then took the stage with an infectious energy, performing lesser-known songs as well as hits like “Animal” and “Sleeping With A Friend.” Ending with “Everybody Talks,” lead singer Tyler Glenn turned the mic to the crowd as students loudly sang along.
“Y’all have been one of the best crowds ever, thank you Boston College!” Glenn said.
Rookie Showcase Wows Again
A sold-out Rookie Showcase once again electrified the crowd, eager students filling the Margot Connell Recreation Center to celebrate the talents of the various dance teams’ rookies.
Hosted by Sexual Chocolate, the event featured all 18 dance groups encompassing a diverse array of dance types and music.
From the debut of the newest dance group on campus, K-Pop Dance Crew, to elaborate skits by F.I.S.T.S. and PATU, Rookie Showcase continued its streak of unforgettable performances.
BC bOp! Stuns with Annual Fall Show
BC bOp! garnered an impressive crowd for its annual fall show, “Live at the Cabaret Room,” despite a busy night on campus with Rookie Showcase and a men’s hockey game.
Performing 15 songs alternating between vocal and solely instrumental pieces, the individual talents of the artists were highlighted throughout the night through various solos.
Crowd pleasers like “Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You” and dazzling solos like Sofia Burke’s, MCAS ’25, rendition of “Misty” made bOp!’s show a success, driving the crowd to a standing ovation at the finale.
Eagles Down the Aisle: Some BC Alumni Return to Campus To Get Married
Some BC students not only meet their future spouses on campus but also return to BC to hold their wedding ceremonies on campus.
The Heights spoke with BC alumni couples who tied the knot on campus in one of the University’s six chapels and venues, shedding light on the wedding preparations and the campus ministers who assist them in the planning process.
Despite Growing University Trends Toward Lay Leadership, BC Plans to Elect Another Jesuit President
As University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., nears his retirement in 2026, speculation has grown about whether BC will select a lay or Jesuit leader as its next president.
Over the past two decades, many Jesuit universities have appointed lay leaders due to the declining number and increasing average age of the Jesuit population.
In interviews with The Heights, members of the Board of Trustees and the Business Leadership Council Executive Committee confirmed that the University will elect another Jesuit as its next president, with the goal of continuing and strengthening BC’s traditional Jesuit values.
Abstraction, Activism, and Apathy: BC Students Take on Election Season
The United States presidential election spurred extensive action from political groups across BC’s campus, including the BC Democrats and the BC Republicans. Political dialogue among students appeared to increase in classrooms as Nov. 5 approached.
The Heights spoke with Ethan Folkman, MCAS ’25, president of the BC Republicans, as well as Spencer Daniszewski, MCAS ’25, president of the BC Democrats, about the initiatives each club has taken to promote political participation across campus.
Should I Stay Or Should I Go: Some BC Grads Stay in Boston, Others Depart for Something New
After graduation, many BC students face the challenge of not only figuring out their future careers but also deciding whether to stay in Boston or explore other parts of the world.
According to the BC Career Center, most graduates remain in the Northeast, with Massachusetts and New York attracting the highest percentage of alumni.
The high cost of living in Boston, though, has made it hard for students to find affordable places to live. Additionally, some BC alumni expressed a desire to branch out from the BC community and find a different place to call home.The Heights spoke with recent BC graduates to learn about their post-graduate journeys and the destinations they have chosen to be their future homes.
A Love for Community: How this BC Graduate Became a Small-Town Mayor
Teddy Errico, BC ’91, never imagined that his post-graduate internship at a ski resort in Telluride, Colorado, would lead him to become the small town’s mayor. Since then, Errico has made sure to thoroughly integrate himself into the Telluride community, attending local events and upholding cherished Telluride traditions.
The Heights spoke with Errico about how his deep connection to the people of Telluride, fueled by his love for the community, has shaped his work as mayor and brought about positive change.
Black Women Matter Initiative Cultivates Black Joy and Community at Boston College
When former Women’s Center (WC) staffer Courtney Wright, BC ’16 and ’20, noticed a lack of Black female students participating at the BC Women’s Center, she collaborated with WC director Katie Dalton to create The Black Women Matter Initiative.
The program offers Black female students opportunities to attend retreats, engage with BC faculty, and join ‘sisterhoods’ to connect with others who share similar experiences. It also aims to provide a safe space for students to explore their identities and foster stronger connections with themselves as young Black women.
The Heights photo editors took a look back through the archives for the most significant moments they captured on camera this year. Here are some of their favorites.
