2024 Year in Review

BC To Name School of Theology and Ministry After Gloria and Chuck Clough for $25 Million Donation

In February, BC renamed its School of Theology and Ministry after Gloria L. and Charles I. Clough, following a $25 million donation from the couple. The school is now called the Gloria L. and Charles I. Clough School of Theology and Ministry (CSTM).

The donation was the largest in the CSTM’s history, according to University Spokesman Jack Dunn.

The Cloughs have a longstanding relationship with BC. Chuck Clough, BC ’64, co-chaired BC’s “Light the World” campaign, which raised $1.6 billion for University advancement. The couple also established the Clough Center for the Study of Constitutional Democracy and the Clough Colloquium.

BC Removed a Lead Pipe From Beneath Greycliff Hall Earlier This Month. City Officials Say the University Was Informed About It Over a Decade Ago.

During spring break, BC removed a lead pipe from beneath the sidewalk outside of Greycliff Hall.

The Boston Water and Sewer Commission (BWSC) said that it had alerted BC on several occasions about the pipe, dating back to 2009.

According to University Spokesman Jack Dunn, the pipe was scheduled to be removed in 2019. Due to an oversight, however, the pipe was not removed until 2024.

In a statement to The Heights, Dunn wrote that BC Facilities found no record of receiving any notices from BWSC.

Heckelman, Garrigan Elected Next UGBC President and VP in Historic, Uncontested Election

In April, Meghan Heckelman and Katie Garrigan made history after becoming UGBC’s president and vice president in the first uncontested UGBC presidential and vice presidential elections in Heights archival history

Heckelman, LSEHD ’25, and Garrigan, MCAS ’25, ran on a seven-point platform with the slogan “forward together.” The duo pushed for improving all aspects of the BC student experience and fostering communication between UGBC and the student population.

First 100 Students Set to Start at Messina College in July

At the end of April, BC announced it had finalized the inaugural class for Messina College.

Located on BC’s new Brookline campus, Messina College is the University’s ninth school. It offers a two-year residential associate’s degree program designed for first-generation students from low-income backgrounds.

When the college officially opened its doors in July, it hoped to enroll around 100 students.

After obtaining an associate’s degree and maintaining a 3.4 GPA, students will be eligible to enroll at BC to complete their bachelor’s degree and finish their undergraduate studies.

BC Community Members Gather on O’Neill Plaza for Pro-Palestine Protest

Members of the BC community gathered at O’Neill Plaza at the end of April for a protest in support of Palestine amid the Israel-Hamas War.

The protest featured chants and speeches calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East and criticisms of BC’s response to the war and investment history.

The protest came after universities across the nation and in Boston began encampments on their campuses and hosted protests. The Boston Police Department forcibly broke up an encampment at Emerson College on April 25. Among those arrested were H Edwards and TJ Smith, both MCAS ’26.

Edwards and Smith both received letters from the University prohibiting them from attending the protest.

Leahy To Step Down in Summer 2026 After Longest University–President Tenure in BC History

Only a few weeks after the spring semester ended, University President Rev. William P. Leahy, S.J., announced that he would step down as president in 2026.

Leahy, the 25th president in University history, replaced Rev. J. Donald Monan, S.J. in 1996. Before coming to BC, he previously served as a history professor and executive vice president at Marquette University.

He is set to retire after 30 years as president, the longest tenure of any president in BC history.

In the Fall, the Executive Board of BC’s Trustees began their search for Leahy’s replacement. According to Board of Trustees Chair John Fish, the committee will consult constituent groups including students, faculty, staff, alumni, and multiple Jesuit organizations.

BC Reports Drop in Black Student Enrollment for Class of 2028

After its first admissions cycle following the ban on affirmative action, BC reported a decline in Black students in the Class of 2028, alongside slight increases in Hispanic and Asian American enrollment.

The University’s trends reflected broader patterns across the Boston area, where nearly every minority group saw decreased enrollment for the Class of 2028 at both Harvard University and Tufts University.

For the Class of 2028, University administrators said they emphasized a stronger focus on socioeconomic background and attributed the “relative stability” in diversity to partnerships with community-based organizations and the QuestBridge program.

BC Settles Mismanaged Retirement Funds Lawsuit With $330,000 Payout, Denies Wrongdoing

In October, the University announced it settled an ongoing mismanaged retirement fund lawsuit with an approved payout of $330,000. Plaintiffs Connie Sellers and Sean Cooper, both former University employees, first filed the suit in 2022.

Sellers and Cooper argued that the University violated its fiduciary obligations under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) and that the 401(k) retirement plans BC provided employees were subjected to excessive management and recordkeeping fees.

In a news release, the University maintained that it only settled to avoid further legal burden and costs.

“She Understands the Stakes”: Cheney Talks Harris Endorsement at CWBC Colloquium

In October, former Republican Congresswoman Liz Cheney made her return to the Heights.

During her visit, Cheney discussed her endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris, urged Republicans to prioritize the country over their party, and shared her concerns about the prospect of a second Donald Trump presidency.

Cheney visited BC as part of the Council of Women of BC’s annual colloquium. She first visited BC in 2023 for the Clough Colloquium.

BC To Build New Social Work Building and Recreation Facility on Newton Campus and Mount Alvernia Property

In a December meeting with the City of Newton, BC announced plans to build a new School of Social Work (BCSSW) building and athletic facility on the former Mount Alvernia High School campus.

BC bought Mount Alvernia last October after the high school closed due to declining enrollment.

The University said it selected Newton Campus as the site for the new BCSSW building to encourage collaboration between BCSSW and BC Law.

The new athletic facility will primarily support BC’s field hockey and soccer teams. Students living on Newton Campus will also have access to the building.